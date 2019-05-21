Murder investigation in Opelousas, victim identified

OPELOUSAS, La. - Opelousas police are investigating a murder.

Police say the victim was brought to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim later died.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Steven Andrus.

Steven Andrus has been identified as the victim in a deadly shooting in Opelousas. (Submitted photo)

Investigators are trying to establish where the shooting occured.

This is a developing story, check back here for details.

