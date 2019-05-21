Local

Murder investigation in Opelousas, victim identified

Posted: May 21, 2019 09:08 AM CDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 12:43 PM CDT

OPELOUSAS, La. - Opelousas police are investigating a murder. 

Police say the victim was brought to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.  The victim later died.  

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Steven Andrus.

Investigators are trying to establish where the shooting occured. 

This is a developing story, check back here for details.

 

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center