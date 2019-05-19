Multiple vehicles inside Lafayette subdivision get hit with racist, homophobic graffiti Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Some residents in a subdivision off South College Road in Lafayette woke up Sunday morning to find multiple vehicles and other property vandalized with racist and homophobic graffiti.

In a couple of still images sent to our newsroom, at least 20 vehicles and several garage doors were vandalized some time between 11:40 p.m. Saturday and before dawn Sunday morning.

Residents say they have contacted police and will surrender video footage from their home security cameras to help officers gather evidence and solve the crime.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crime in action is asked to contact 911, or call your local police department.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now