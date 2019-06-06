Multiple road closures & hazards reported in Acadiana due to high waters, drivers urged to slow down
As strong storms rolled through Acadiana Thursday morning, there are a number of road closures and road hazards reported throughout the area.
LAFAYETTE ROAD CLOSURES & HAZARDS:
- Update: Ridge Rd. @ W. Broussard Rd. Closed
- S. Orange St. & Twelfth St.
- Chemin Metairie & Briar Green Dr.
- 700 Surrey St.
- Bertrand Dr. & Dulles Dr.
- Moss St. & Gloria Switch Rd.
- 131 River Rd.
- 600 Brentwood Blvd.
- 400 Brentwood Blvd.
- 100 S. Williams Dr.
- 100 Denver Circle
- 800 Center St.
- 1500 SE Evangeline Thruway
- 101 Stone Ave.
- 400 Knollwood Circle
- 425 St. John St.
- 100 Aris Dr.
- 1100 Dugas Rd.
- 610 Garfield St.
- Author Street by St. Anthony Park
- LA 342 (Ridge Road) from Rue du Belier to Ile des Cannes Road
SCOTT ROAD CLOSURES & HAZARDS:
- St. Anne/Perez/Sunset -Cheyenne at Vincent
- Vincent, Winborne, Westward, Creswell
- W Willow between Pecan Grove and Ambassador
- Old Spanish Trail between L Provost & Apollo
- 2400 block of Renaud -Renaud at Roger
- Mills Road
- Victoria St & St. Louis St.
CARENCRO ROAD CLOSURES & HAZARD:
- Malapart Rd. & Mills Rd.
- Malapart Rd. & Batiste Rd.
IBERIA PARISH ROAD HAZARDS (WATER REPORTED ON ROADWAYS, ETC.):
- 400 block of W St Peter St.
- East and West St Peter St from Landry Drive to Bank Ave.
- Jefferson Terrace from Hwy 90 to north of Dale St
- Bank St from Versailles Crescent to Voltair
- Bank St from Dale to Hacker
- Bank St from Person to Dale
- Charles St from Lee to Bank
- Ann Street
- Park St
- Hopkins St between Dale St and Mixon St.
- Missouri St near Trotter
- Lewis St between Dale St and Admiral Doyle
- Iberia St at Dale St
- Iberia St and Admiral Doyle Dr-car stalled in water
- Charles St in several areas around Ann St.
- East Main St near Bayard St.
- Belle Place Olivier Rd at Old Jeanerette Rd
- Corinne St at Armentor St
- Ashton St near the Old Simoneaud's
- Parkview by City Park
- Admiral Doyle Dr at NW Bypass (LA 3212)
- Southport Subdivision
- Charles St & Prairie St
- Center and US 90 - No electrical power in the area. Remember that if a traffic light is out, treat the intersection as a 4 way stop!
- Reports of numerous areas of US 90 with water
- Reports now say that Lewis St between the Railroad Tracks and Adm Doyle has water on it in most areas.
- Weeks St just south of Crowson to the railroad tracks
- O'Donnell Rd at Hazard Rd
- Dale St between Lewis and Jefferson Terrace.
- E Santa Clara near Daspit Rd
- Easy St between Weldon and Jefferson Terrace
- Julia St between Hacker and Dale
- Texaco and San Jose
- Gail St
- Julia and Admiral Doyle Drive
- Lewis at US 90 - Lights out. Treat all intersections where traffic lights are out as 4 way stops.
ST. MARTIN PARISH
The following roads are currently closed: Doyle Melancon Bordelon Melvin Dupuis Will Angelle Cecilia Senior High School Hwy Alcide Bonin Grand Point
- The exit ramps on I-10 East and West at Mile Marker 115 (Henderson) are closed due to high water.
- LA 347 at I-10
- LA 347 from South Jct. of LA 678/347 to North Jct. of LA 347/678
EVANGELINE PARISH
- US 167 from LA 748 to the St. Landry Parish Line- NOW OPEN
- LA 95 from LA 29 to LA 758
Click here to see pictures of flooding around Acadiana.
Before you head out - remember https://t.co/XMr3BW67By is GREAT resource for the most up-to-date information regarding road closures due inclement weather, construction, and other emergencies. Download the free app, check out the live traffic cameras & set up your preferences! pic.twitter.com/YlBi0Nhadg— Louisiana DOTD (@La_DOTD) June 6, 2019
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now