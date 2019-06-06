Multiple road closures & hazards reported in Acadiana due to high waters, drivers urged to slow down

As strong storms rolled through Acadiana Thursday morning, there are a number of road closures and road hazards reported throughout the area.

LAFAYETTE ROAD CLOSURES & HAZARDS:

Update: Ridge Rd. @ W. Broussard Rd. Closed

S. Orange St. & Twelfth St.

Chemin Metairie & Briar Green Dr.

700 Surrey St.

Bertrand Dr. & Dulles Dr.

Moss St. & Gloria Switch Rd.

131 River Rd.

600 Brentwood Blvd.

400 Brentwood Blvd.

100 S. Williams Dr.

100 Denver Circle

800 Center St.

1500 SE Evangeline Thruway

101 Stone Ave.

400 Knollwood Circle

425 St. John St.

100 Aris Dr.

1100 Dugas Rd.

610 Garfield St.

Author Street by St. Anthony Park

LA 342 (Ridge Road) from Rue du Belier to Ile des Cannes Road

SCOTT ROAD CLOSURES & HAZARDS:

St. Anne/Perez/Sunset -Cheyenne at Vincent

Vincent, Winborne, Westward, Creswell

W Willow between Pecan Grove and Ambassador

Old Spanish Trail between L Provost & Apollo

2400 block of Renaud -Renaud at Roger

Mills Road

Victoria St & St. Louis St.

CARENCRO ROAD CLOSURES & HAZARD:

Malapart Rd. & Mills Rd.

Malapart Rd. & Batiste Rd.

IBERIA PARISH ROAD HAZARDS (WATER REPORTED ON ROADWAYS, ETC.):

400 block of W St Peter St.

East and West St Peter St from Landry Drive to Bank Ave.

Jefferson Terrace from Hwy 90 to north of Dale St

Bank St from Versailles Crescent to Voltair

Bank St from Dale to Hacker

Bank St from Person to Dale

Charles St from Lee to Bank

Ann Street

Park St

Hopkins St between Dale St and Mixon St.

Missouri St near Trotter

Lewis St between Dale St and Admiral Doyle

Iberia St at Dale St

Iberia St and Admiral Doyle Dr-car stalled in water

Charles St in several areas around Ann St.

East Main St near Bayard St.

Belle Place Olivier Rd at Old Jeanerette Rd

Corinne St at Armentor St

Ashton St near the Old Simoneaud’s

Parkview by City Park

Admiral Doyle Dr at NW Bypass (LA 3212)

Southport Subdivision

Charles St & Prairie St

Center and US 90 – No electrical power in the area. Remember that if a traffic light is out, treat the intersection as a 4 way stop!

No electrical power in the area. Remember that if a traffic light is out, treat the intersection as a 4 way stop! Reports of numerous areas of US 90 with water

Reports now say that Lewis St between the Railroad Tracks and Adm Doyle has water on it in most areas.

Weeks St just south of Crowson to the railroad tracks

O’Donnell Rd at Hazard Rd

Dale St between Lewis and Jefferson Terrace.

E Santa Clara near Daspit Rd

Easy St between Weldon and Jefferson Terrace

Julia St between Hacker and Dale

Texaco and San Jose

Gail St

Julia and Admiral Doyle Drive

Lewis at US 90 – Lights out. Treat all intersections where traffic lights are out as 4 way stops.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

The following roads are currently closed: Doyle Melancon Bordelon Melvin Dupuis Will Angelle Cecilia Senior High School Hwy Alcide Bonin Grand Point

The exit ramps on I-10 East and West at Mile Marker 115 (Henderson) are closed due to high water.

LA 347 at I-10

LA 347 from South Jct. of LA 678/347 to North Jct. of LA 347/678

EVANGELINE PARISH

US 167 from LA 748 to the St. Landry Parish Line- NOW OPEN

LA 95 from LA 29 to LA 758

Click here to see pictures of flooding around Acadiana.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1”; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));