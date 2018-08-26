Multiple dead after mass shooting at Madden tournament in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) - Law enforcement officials say multiple people are dead and many are injured after a mass shooting in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirms one suspect is among the dead. They are still working to determine if there is a second suspect.

Deputies say the shooting happened at Jacksonville Landing on Sunday afternoon. They are asking people to stay away from the scene.

"Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time," the office tweeted. "We can’t stressenough to stay away. Many blocks away."

The ATF and FDLE are also responding to the scene. Gov. Rick Scott says he has spoken to the sheriff's office and is offering any state resources they may need.

The shooting apparently happened at a Madden NFL video game tournament. Several verified professional gamers tweeted about the incident.

One of the hosts, CompLexity Gaming, tweeted saying "there appears to have been a shooting at the event, and @YoungDrini was grazed in the hand. He is away from the scene and safe."

Responding authorities say they are finding people hidden in locked areas at the scene. Anyone who is still inside is being asked to stay calm, stay in hiding and call 911.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.