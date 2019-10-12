Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church relic recovered

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz has confirmed with News 10 that the giant wooden cross stolen, earlier this week, from the site of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas has been recovered.

According to Guidroz, the cross is in the possession of the Sheriff’s Office and will be hand delivered to the pastor of the church Saturday morning.

Guidroz said he expects to make an arrest in connection with the theft.

The giant cross survived a fire set by an arsonist earlier in the year.

Stephen Ortego is the architect for the rebuilding project and says church members wanted to incorporate some of the old elements into the new church as memories.