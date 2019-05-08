Moving Acadiana Forward: Meet the man behind downtown’s new grocery store

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- With the sudden economic boom in downtown Lafayette, there has become an emerging need for a local grocery store.

This fall, Handy Stop Market and Cafe is expected to open right on Jefferson Street. Owner Bradley Cruice said the time is right to make it happen.

“There are new businesses coming in downtown. It is good and its ripe now,” he said. With new residential properties coming up, it was time for downtown to get its own market and deli.

Handy Stop Market and Cafe is going to be located off Jefferson street in the heart of downtown.

Cruice said he grew up in the grocery store business and he is excited to bring this grocery story to downtown.

“One of my earliest memories is standing on milk crates and bagging groceries at my family’s grocery stores in New Orleans,” he said.

In addition to a drive-thru, Cruice said he plans on providing customers a number of healthier food options.

“The No. 1 thing people are looking for is fresh fruits and vegetables and pre-made meals.”