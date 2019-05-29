Moving Acadiana Forward: Kopter coming to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The aviation profession continues to expand in Acadiana.

Kopter, a Swiss-based helicopter company eyed neighboring states like Alabama and Texas, but decided Lafayette was the best move to open its only manufacturing plant in North America.

“We know Louisiana has a strong helicopter culture and also the oil and gas industry is big here,” said Christian Gras, vice president and CEO of Kopter. “It will be our duty, along with the state of Louisiana, Lafayette and other Louisiana cities to attract some of the suppliers.”

The goal is to bring a number of jobs to the Hub City. Employees hired by Kopter will be sent to Switzerland for training.

“We are talking about 120 jobs,” Gras said.

Kopter hopes to use resources at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to fill some of those positions.

“We want to work with the university. We are looking for qualified people in the aerospace industry,” Gras said.

Kopter expects to start production at its 82,000 square-foot facility in 2021.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now