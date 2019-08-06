Movement to clean up the Vermilion River is headed to the Lafayette City-Parish Council

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Flood victims are being called to action. A movement to clean up the Vermilion River is headed to the city-parish council on Tuesday.

The president of Dredge the Vermilion, Dave Dixon says he’s going before the council for two reasons: To ask for help from the Corps of Engineers and to stress the need to dredge the Vermilion.

Joyce Garner resides within the Derby Heights neighborhood. Garner’s home flooded in 2016. “I called 911. They brought a boat and brought me to the end of the road,” Garner said.

Garner says if dredging the Vermilion River will keep her home from flooding again, then she supports it. “Clean up the Vermilion or something because I was kind of worried about two weeks ago with Barry,” Garner added.

Dixon will present to the council information regarding the frequency of flooding along the Vermilion.”How it dramatically increased in particular since January the first of 2019,” Dixon noted.

Dixon says normally a 12-foot flood event on the river happens every four or five years. He says in 2019, the Vermilion River had five 12-foot flood events in seven months. “We’re in a crisis situation with the river. It has to be fixed ASAP.”