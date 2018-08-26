Motorcyclist killed in Vermilion Parish crash; police ID rider

A motorcycle rider was killed after he was thrown from his bike late Saturday night.

State Police say it happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. on LA Hwy 167 at Placide Rd. in Vermilion Parish.

Police say 39-year-old Timothy L. Sykes of Lafayette died at the scene.

A 52 year old woman from Cut Off, La. was driving southbound on LA Hwy 167 at the same time, Sykes was travelling northbound on LA Hwy 167 approaching the intersection of Placide Rd, according to police.

Police say as she attempted to turn left off of LA Hwy 167 to travel east on Placide Rd. she pulled her vehicle into the path of the motorcycle.

As a result, police say Sykes struck the passenger side door area of the vehicle.

He sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the vehicle was properly restrained and was uninjured in the crash, police said. She was cited for LRS 32:123 – Stop signs and yield signs.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor for either driver, but toxicology samples were taken from both to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.