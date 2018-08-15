Motorcyclist killed in Acadia Parish crash

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)- Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on August 14, 2018, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a three vehicle crash that resulted in the death of one victim at on LA Hwy 95 at LA Hwy 365 in Acadia Parish.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Weston R. Nelams of Church Point. The preliminary investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as 41-year-old Frankie Guillory of Opelousas was driving a 2014 GMC pickup truck northbound on LA Hwy 95 behind a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by 19-year-old Tyler Bergeron of Church Point.

At the same time Nelams was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on LA Hwy 95.

Bergeron has stopped, preparing to turn left onto LA Hwy 365, and for unknown reasons, Guillory failed to stop for the Ford and attempted to steer his GMC to the left.

The GMC struck the Ford causing the GMC to rotate into the southbound lane, and as a result the GMC struck the Harley Davidson motorcycle, troopers said.

Nelams sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased on scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office.

Guillory and Bergeron were properly restrained and were uninjured in the crash. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, but toxicology samples were taken from all drivers to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending, authorities said.