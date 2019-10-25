Mother asks for answers in son’s 2017 unsolved murder

Breaking News
CARENCRO, LA — Almost three years and a Carencro mother says she knows nothing more than the week her son died.

“He didn’t deserve it. Repent. Spend your time in jail. You took an innocent person away,” Rae Green said with tears pouring over her face as she remembers her oldest son, DeMarcus.

“He was a great father, and they took that from him,” She said. It’s these memories she wishes her family could hold onto without the taint of being one Carencro’s two unsolved homicides.

January 3, 2017, just after midnight, police responded to a disturbance call. When officers arrived they found DeMarcus Greene shot dead in a yard at the La Roulette trailer park on Andre Street.

Chief David Anderson has investigated this case over half his time as the department’s chief.

“Every time we get a lead on these cases, we follow it until we get to a dead-end,” he told News 10.

Anderson’s investigators have questioned people who were with Greene the night of his death several times to make sure their stories have not changed.

“We have nothing to believe at this time that those people are involved,” Anderson admitted, but he also said, “We do think that they do know more than they are telling us.”

Rae Greene agrees. She says seven people were in the house and only her son was murdered.

Although people are not talking. Anderson is hopeful DNA evidence might provide the answers needed. Carencro submitted DNA to a state crime lab four months ago, but the crime lab has not made it a priority.

DeMarcus’s mother believes, “That’s sad. Because two years ago, going on three in January, that should be their number one priority.”

Chief Anderson said these investigations take time. They can’t be rushed, but those details are far from the front of Rae Greene’s mind. She wants justice as soon as possible for her son, “Talk up because if it was their family, they would have wanted justice.”

The Carencro Police Department has only one investigator. He is still following any lead he gets on DeMarcus Greene’s case. In fact, the last interview in the nearly three-year-old case was just two weeks from the time we spoke to the department.

If you have any information that could solve the case, Police are encouraging you to call their tip line at 232-TIPS.

