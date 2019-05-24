Mother and son arrested in connection to rape of 12 year old special needs child Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hunter and Michelle Miller. Photo Credit: St. Martinville Police Department [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hunter Miller. Photo Credit: St. Martinville Police Department [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Michelle Miller. Photo Credit: St. Martinville Police Department. [ + - ]

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) - A 20-year-old is accused of raping a 12-year-old with special needs.

And his mother is accused of hiding her accused son.

St. Martinville Police say the received the complaint on May 15.

They learned that Hunger Miller had sex with the child.

Miller was arrested and faces a First Degree rape charge.

Police also say his mother, Michelle Miller was also arrested; she faces an obstruction of justice charge with allegedly hiding her son in New Iberia motel.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now