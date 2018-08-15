Moss Street grocery store burglary under investigation Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)-The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a burglary at the Shoppers Value in 3800 block of Moss Street.

Officers were called to the business Tuesday night, LPD spokesman Karl Ratcliff said.

A door was broken and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken, he said.

The case remains under investigation.

If you know the identity of the suspects involved or have any information about this crime, call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or you can submit your tip by using our P3 Tips Mobile App.