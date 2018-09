LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Here are some of today's headlines you should know before heading out the door:

AN OPELOUSAS WAS ARRESTED FOR A DEADLY HIT AND RUN OVER THE WEEKEND. A 17 YEAR OLD GIRL WAS STRUCK AND KILLED. ANOTHER MALE SUSTAINED MODERATE INJURIES.

FOUR MEN WERE ARRESTED IN EUNICE AFTER POLICE SAW A SOCIAL MEDIA LIVE STREAM OF THE SUSPECTS THREATENING TO SHOOT AROUND TOWN. POLICE SAY THE MEN ARE KNOWN TO BE ASSOCIATED WITH A LOCAL GANG CALLED "GOONS FOR LIFE."

THE SAINT LANDRY PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS STILL LOOKING FOR AN ESCAPED INMATE. BARRY BUTLER WALKED OFF WORK DETAIL. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON HIS WHEREABOUT SHOULD CALL AUTHORITIES.

A FRANKLIN MAN IS ACCUSED OF SETTING THE BALDWIN POLICE STATION ON FIRE BACK IN FEBRUARY. ACCORDING TO POLICE, THE INMATE SET COMBUSTIBLE ITEMS ON FIRE AFTER BEING PLACED IN A HOLDING CELL.

THE BOYCOTT OF NIKE PRODUCTS APPEARED TO REACH KENNER, LOUISIANA AS MAYOR BEN ZAHN ORDERED THAT PLAYGROUND BOOSTER CLUBS NOT WEAR OR BUY ANY NIKE PRODUCTS. THE MEMO, FIRST POSTED ON FACEBOOK, CAUSED A SOCIAL MEDIA FIRESTORM.

C-B-S CHAIRMAN AND C-E-O, LESLIE MOONVES, IS STEPPING DOWN.

THE NEWS COMES AS HE FACES NEW ALLEGATIONS OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AND ASSAULT.

HURRICANE FLORENCE IS GAINING STRENGTH AS IT RUMBLES TOWARDS THE EAST COAST. WHILE THE STORM ISN'T EXPECTED TO HIT UNTIL LATER THIS WEEK, PEOPLE ALONG THE SHORE ARE ALREADY FILLING SANDBAGS AND GATHERING SUPPLIES.

MISS LOUISIANA HOLLI' CONWAY FINISHED IN THE TOP 3 DURING LAST NIGHT'S MISS AMERICA PAGEANT. SHE WAS NAMED THE SECOND RUNNER UP. SHE ALSO WON 20-THOUSAND DOLLARS IN SCHOLARSHIPS.