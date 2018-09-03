Morning Rush Headlines; September 3, 2018
- KLFY -
- GOHSEP has activated their crisis action team as the state monitors two potentially dangerous weather situations. The team will manage any requests for support related to this situation.
- Crowley Police are searching for two suspects involved in a violent home invasion over the weekend.
- Two people were killed in separate homicides in Lafayette over the weekend. Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call crime stoppers at 232-tips.
- One person was injured in a shooting at a Breaux Bridge truck stop. A suspect has not been identified at this time.
- Lafayette Transit Services are closed today for the Labor Day Holiday. Services will resume tomorrow, but trash pick up will remain on schedule.
- Some mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in Lafayette parish.
LCG says that mosquito control is taking immediate and aggressive action.
- The LSU Tigers opened up their 2018 football season in Arlington Texas with a 33-17 win over Miami. They'll be back in death valley this weekend against Southeastern Louisiana.
- After a week of memorial services, Senator John McCain was laid to rest in a private funeral service Sunday at the US Naval Academy in Maryland.
- This week Jeffery Broussard and the Creole Cowboys performed on the Acadiana Local Music Spotlight.