Local

Morning Rush Headlines; September 3, 2018

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 07:17 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 07:17 AM CDT

    KLFY -
  • GOHSEP has activated their crisis action team as the state monitors two potentially dangerous weather situations.  The team will manage any requests for support related to this situation.
  • Crowley Police are searching for two suspects involved in a violent home invasion over the weekend.
  • Two people were killed in separate homicides in Lafayette over the weekend. Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call crime stoppers at 232-tips.
     
  • One person was injured in a shooting at a Breaux Bridge truck stop.  A suspect has not been identified at this time.
     
  • Lafayette Transit Services are closed today for the Labor Day Holiday.  Services will resume tomorrow, but trash pick up will remain on schedule.
     
  • Some mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in Lafayette parish.
        LCG says that mosquito control is taking immediate and aggressive action.
     
  • The LSU Tigers opened up their 2018 football season in Arlington Texas with a 33-17 win over Miami.  They'll be back in death valley this weekend against Southeastern Louisiana.
     
  • After a week of memorial services, Senator John McCain was laid to rest in a private funeral service Sunday at the US Naval Academy in Maryland.
     
  • This week Jeffery Broussard and the Creole Cowboys performed on the Acadiana Local Music Spotlight.
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center