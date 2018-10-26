Morning Rush Headlines: October 26, 2018

This weekend’s Powerball drawing is worth an estimated 750 million dollars. Two tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Alexandria and Boutte. The next drawing is Saturday night.



The city of Opelousas will soon begin a $3.5 billion project that’s been in the works for three years. City officials along with the Ahart Family and other funding partners met Thursday to guarantee funding for a “Smart Community.

Tiffany Dupas is a domestic violence survivor that’s using her second chance at life to help others. She was shot in the face ten years ago by someone she loved and is now bringing awareness to domestic abuse in communities.

Investigators at an FBI bomb lab in Quantico, Virginia are analyzing the ten package bombs sent to critics of President Trump. We’re learning some of the packages may have been processed through a postal facility in Opa-Locka, Florida.



Thursday morning Lake Charles Memorial Hospital was put on lockdown after someone called the police to report a suspension person who they thought might have had a gun. The suspect was eventually detained. After investigating law enforcement says he did not have a gun. No one was injured during the lockdown.



LPSS says they have cameras on all their 260 plus route buses, that way they can investigate an incident that may occur on a bus quickly. St. Landry Parish superintendent Patrick Jenkins says all future buses in the parish that they buy, will have cameras.

The family of a 15 year old student is filing suit and calling for the dismissal of a school bus driver after he allegedly assaulted the minor. Thursday evening, the sheriffs office arrested the 15 year for assaulting the bus driver.



Breaking overnight, A vehicle crashes into the storefront of Benny’s Supermarket on South Union Street in Opelousas. Officials say one person was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

