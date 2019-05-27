Morning Rush (5-27-19) Passe Partout

Today we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms and there are a few Memorial Day events happening today in Acadiana.

With the Morganza Spillway likely opening, experts say the opening could affect crawfish farmers who fish out of the Atchafalaya Basin. Local shop owners say they get their crawfish from areas that will likely not be affected by the spillway.

The Army Corps of Engineers will be hosting public meetings this week to discuss opening the Morganza Spillway. Those will take place Tuesday night in Butte La Rose and Wednesday morning in Morgan City.

Residents in Ville Platte recovering from last weekend’s tornadoes will have a chance tomorrow to replace any food lost due to the power outages. They should expect a letter from Cleco with instructions on how to get their food replaced.

An 11-year old Baton Rouge boy has been arrested after a shooting that killed his 9-year old brother Saturday night. Police have not released the names of the boys or if any adults will face charges.

State officials say a record number of last year’s public high school graduates enrolled in college immediately following graduation. The figures come after the high school graduation rate surpassed 80 percent for the first time in 2018.

The NCAA has announced that Alex Box Stadium will host the Baton Rouge Regional this weekend. The teams set to compete in the regional will be announced this morning at 11 with tickets going on sale to the general public on Thursday.

The 33rd Annual Zydeco Extravaganza is in the books! The day long festival feature many of Acadiana’s zydeco stars including Keith Frank and our very own Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco.

This week’s Acadiana local music spotlight saw Gerald Gruenig sit down with accordion player and Iota native Ervin Frey. In case you missed it, all four performances are now on our website KLFY.com.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now