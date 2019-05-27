Morganza Spillway possible opening to affect the rest of this crawfish season?

With the Morganza Spillway likely opening, there's talk of the high waters potentially affecting crawfish farmers and even ending crawfish season early. News 10's Rebeca Marroquin spoke to an expert and to a local crawfish business for answers.

Greg Lutz, an aquaculture extension specialist with the LSU AG Center, says the people who will face the most challenges are the ones crawfishing out of the basin.

He tells us despite that, some ponds may see some issues, "There are probably some crawfish farms that will be affected by higher water levels. It's going to be an immediate kind of problem, but it's not the kind of thing that's gonna ruin that pond for the next three or four years."

However, Lutz says with the end of crawfish season so near, the spillway's possible opening won't impact farmers too much.

And what does this mean for consumers? Louisiana Crawfish Time owner, Edward Wilkerson, explains, "Probably about 95% of what we buy, and what most people buy, are pond-raised crawfish. I don't see this affecting anyone in Acadiana's ability to be able to get crawfish up until the end of this season."

Wilkerson says, typically, the season ends around Father's Day.

