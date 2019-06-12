Morgan City man arrested on sex charges

A Morgan City man is behind bars on charges related to sex crimes.

Police say they received a complaint of a sexual battery of a person under the age of 17 years of age. During the investigation, Eric F. Geibel was identified as a suspect. Officers say they found Geibel on Maple St. and placed him under arrest.

He is charged with Aggravated Crimes Against Nature and Sexual Battery.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now