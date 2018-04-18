More than 30 intersections in roundabout study

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Roundabouts have become quite popular across Acadiana.

You don’t have to go far to find a roundabout or one that’s under construction. And more roundabouts are coming to an intersection near you.

Ashley Moran with the Metropolitan Planning Organization says roundabouts encourage drivers to slow down.

“One of the big things DOTD is working on is really doing a lot of visualization in the middle of the roundabout so people will see it at a distance and be able to kind of stop and slow down and know that they can’t go really fast on these straightaways,” Moran said.

The Metropolitan Planning Organization is studying the possibility of putting roundabouts at nearly 35 locations across Acadiana.

One example is LA 93 at the Frontage Road in Grand Coteau. Some drivers say a roundabout would improve traffic at the Grand Coteau exit off Interstate 49.

“Yeah absolutely I think it really will,” said Cory Paquette of Alexandria. “I think it would be a good thing. The traffic is usually congested right here pretty good so yeah I think that’s a good idea.”

“It would help alleviate the problems with traffic jams and the confusion with the intersections and whatnot,” said Kimberly Jensen of Opelousas.

Other intersections under consideration include La Neuville and Bonin Roads in Broussard – and LA 93 at LA 182 in Sunset.

Moran said planners will study each intersection on the list and try to find funding to pay for improvements. And in some cases – roundabouts won’t be the answer.

“We’re going to be examining all types of different intersection configurations from signalization to stop controlled intersections to roundabouts,” Moran explained.

Moran said this is a long range project. It could be five to ten years before any changes are made.



LIST OF INTERSECTIONS IN STUDY:

LA 96 (Terrace Hwy) @ Capritto Rd., City of St. Martinville

Bernard Dr. @ W. Pinhook Rd. (LA 182), Lafayette Parish/Broussard

Cajundome Blvd. @ US 90 (Cameron St.), Lafayette City

Chemin Metairie Pkwy. @ Détente Rd., Youngsville

Chemin Metairie Pkwy. @ Larriviere Rd., Youngsville

Chemin Metairie Pkwy. @ Savoy Rd., Youngsville

Dulles Dr. @ LaViolon Rd., Scott

Eraste Landry Rd. @ LA 93 (Westgate Rd.), Scott

Eraste Landry Rd. @ US 90 (Cameron St.), Lafayette City

Fortune Rd. @ Chemin Metairie, Lafayette Parish

LA 733 (E. Broussard Rd.) @ Robley Dr., Lafayette Parish

LA 339 (Verot School Rd.) @ Fortune Rd., Lafayette Parish

LA 342 (Ridge Rd.) @ Lagneaux Rd., Lafayette Parish

LA 353 (Cypress Island Hwy) @ Capritto Rd., St. Martin Parish

LA 724 (Duhon Rd.) @ LA 724 (S. Fieldspan Rd.), Lafayette Parish

LA 724 (Duhon Rd.) @ Lagneaux Rd., Lafayette Parish

LA 728 (Surrey St.) @ River Rd., Lafayette City

LA 92 (Young St.) @ Larriviere Rd., Youngsville/Broussard

LA 93 @ Frontage Rd. (Northeast side of Interchange), Grand Coteau

LA 93 @ LA 182, Sunset

LA 95 @ Lexington Dr., Acadia Parish

La Neuville Rd. @ Bonin Rd., Broussard/Lafayette Parish

Landry Rd. @ LA 724 (S. Fieldspan Rd.), Lafayette Parish

Luke St. @ Dulles Rd., Lafayette City

Mills St. @ LA 98 (W. Gloria Switch Rd.), Lafayette Parish

N. St. Antoine St. @ Acadian Hills Ln., Lafayette City

N. St. Antoine St. @ Gilman Rd., Lafayette City

N. St. Antoine St. @ Benoit-Falgout Rd., Lafayette City

Ridge Rd. @ LA 343 (S. Richfield Rd.), Lafayette Parish

S. Domingue Ave. @ LA 93 (Ridge Rd.), Lafayette City

Tolson Rd. @ Bonin Rd., Lafayette City

W. Broussard Rd. @ LA 342 (Ridge Rd.), Lafayette City/Lafayette Parish

W. Congress St. @ Pierce/Garfield, Lafayette City

W. Willow St. @ Mills St., Scott

