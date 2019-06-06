More Storms Tomorrow…

​More storms are possible tomorrow morning then again tomorrow afternoon as a piece of upper level energy moves across Acadiana. I don’t expect the rainfall totals we saw this morning, but a few storms could be strong to severe. 1-2″ of rain will be possible across some areas of Acadiana. The weekend looks much drier, and next week looks dry with slightly cooler weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

