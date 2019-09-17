More Scattered Rain Today as Disturbance Spins in Western Gulf
An upper level disturbance in the western Gulf is showing some signs of further development and organization this Tuesday morning. The National Hurricane Center has increased the likelihood to 30% that this disturbance could become a weak tropical system but I don’t think it has enough time to develop before it moves into Texas tonight. Regardless of development, heavy widespread showers and storms will spread into Texas with scattered activity likely for Acadiana today and tomorrow. Parts of southeast Texas could see 5-15″ inches of rain as this heavy rain threat stays mainly west of Acadiana. The additional clouds and rain chances will hold temperatures in the 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday.