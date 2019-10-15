Breaking News
Oct. 12, 2019
Monitoring the Gulf for Tropical Development Later this Week

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a trough of low pressure across Central America. This disturbance is causing widespread shower and thunderstorm activity for that area as it slowly works north towards the Bay of Campeche. The NHC currently has a 30% chance this disturbance will develop into at least a tropical depression over the next 5 days. By the end of the week, this disturbance should reach the western Gulf where it could develop further as it interacts with a frontal boundary. Regardless of development, heavy showers and storms will spread into central and eastern parts of the Gulf Coast. As of now, we have scattered rains likely for the weekend as a result of this tropical mischief. The next names on the list are Nestor and Olga.

