Monitoring the Gulf for Tropical Development Later this Week

The tension between the Iberia Parish District Attorney's Office and the 16th Judicial District Court Judge Lori Landry remains as another scheduled hearing for motions of recusal was postponed on Monday.

Landry is accused of threatening behavior toward prosecutors and of having a bias in court. The DA's office has filed more than 200 motions to have her recused, citing a number of cases where Judge Landry accused prosecutors themselves of having a racial bias.