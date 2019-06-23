Mocito Rojo defends his title in the $100,000 Evangeline Mile

OPELOUSAS, La. (E.D.) – Mocito Rojo came into the 2018 Evangeline Mile as a 10-1 longshot and pulled off an impressive upset victory to kickstart what has been an impressive year for the horse. While he won that 2018 edition by 1-3/4 lengths, his effort to repeat as the winner of the $100,000 Evangeline Mile came much tougher, as Mocito Rojo withstood the closing charges of both Title Ready and the 7-5 betting favorite, Pioneer Spirit, to win by a nose in a final time of 1:37.30 over the fast track.

As expected, Zipzaptime went to the lead right from the beginning and led the way through a quarter-mile of 24.74 seconds and a half of 48.95. He received pressure from a 29-1 longshot, Late Nite Mischief, throughout the early stages, while Pioneer Spirit and Mocito Rojo were in close attendance to the pace. When the field moved to the far turn, Late Nite Mischief and Mocito Rojo hooked up and dueled into the stretch. They were then joined by Pioneer Spirit and Title Ready inside the final furlong. Late Nite Mischief began to fade and the three remaining contenders staged a furious finish that resulted in Mocito Rojo winning by a nose over Title Ready, with Pioneer Spirit a neck back in third.

Mocito Rojo returned $5.20 to win, $2.40 to place and $2.10 to show. Title Ready paid $3.00 to place and $2.10 to show with Pioneer Spirit paying $2.10 to show.

Mocito Rojo was bred in Kentucky by Paul and Andrena Van Doren., is owned by Wayne T. Davis and trained by Shane Wilson. The 5-year-old horse is by Mutadda and is out of the Orientate mare, Blushing Royale. The win on Saturday night is the 15th from 23 lifetime starts for Mocito Rojo and the $60,000 first-place purse increases his career earnings to $544,750. He has now won all five lifetime starts over the main track at Evangeline Downs and the win on Saturday was his third consecutive stakes victory in 2019.

Live racing at Evangeline Downs will resume on Wednesday night with a nine-race program. Post time on Wednesday will be 5:50 pm Central Time.

