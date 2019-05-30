Mobile home on fire in Carencro

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY)- Firefighters are at the scene of mobile home fully engulfed in flames in Carencro.

According to Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan, the fire is in the 2400 block of Gendarme Road. No injuries have been reported.

Responding fire departments also include those from Scott and Carencro. This is a developing story.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now