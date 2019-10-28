Live Now
Mixed reviews over “Trump” water tower along La. Highway 13

(KLFY)- Merrill Brent Ardoin is known around town as the man with the “Trump” tower.

Located on La. Highway 13 between Mamou and Eunice, the Trump water tower stands tall for everyone to see.

Merrill Brent Ardoin, owner and manager of Mamou Road Water System, says, “This is private water system so we did our homework before we put it. police jury water system couldn’t do it because taxpayers money but here we borrowed the money.”

Mr. Ardoin tells News 10 people from all over the state stop to take pictures and talk to him about the tower.

“Ninety percent was positive. Everyone would stop me and say I’m going to vote for your man, but i doubt he will win. Well… he did”, Mr. Ardoin adds.

News 10 spoke to one resident who says she thinks it’s not fair to see the tower when she travels to and from work everyday.

She believes the tower makes a political statement she says isn’t fair to taxpayers who don’t share the same views.

“I pass the road everyday. Seeing this sign, making a statement saying you need to vote for him,” Deidre McClinton explains. “We all pay taxes and do whatever needs to be done.”

