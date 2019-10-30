Misty Morning, Storms Arrive Later with Low Severe Threat

SCOTT, LA -- Around Halloween, you're taught to look out for ghosts and goblins, but there's something much scarier out this time of year and it could be in your own yard.

It's the Puss Moth Caterpillar, and though it doesn't stand out at first, Avery Trahan learned all about them the hard way, "Next thing I know, it felt like a stepped on a dozen pine cones."