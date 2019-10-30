Live Now
Misty Morning, Storms Arrive Later with Low Severe Threat

Misty weather not fog is causing low visibilities this morning along with wet roads. Rain chances are expected to ramp up for Acadiana as we head through your Wednesday with showers and storms becoming likely during the afternoon. A few storms could produce damaging winds and/or a weak, short-lived tornado. Rain should slowly taper off throughout Thursday morning as much colder and windy conditions take over Acadiana for Halloween. Trick-or-Treater’s will see wind chills in the 40s but we are looking dry.

