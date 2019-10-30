Misty weather not fog is causing low visibilities this morning along with wet roads. Rain chances are expected to ramp up for Acadiana as we head through your Wednesday with showers and storms becoming likely during the afternoon. A few storms could produce damaging winds and/or a weak, short-lived tornado. Rain should slowly taper off throughout Thursday morning as much colder and windy conditions take over Acadiana for Halloween. Trick-or-Treater’s will see wind chills in the 40s but we are looking dry.
Misty Morning, Storms Arrive Later with Low Severe Threat
Abbeville69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 3 mph SW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Crowley66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Opelousas66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 3 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Breaux Bridge70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
New Iberia70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 6 mph NNW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent