Missing Person Report Leads to Man Being Charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of Anthony Adams, 39, of Thibodaux on Saturday, June 22. Adams faces charges of kidnapping and sexual battery.

At around 1 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, Thibodaux Police responded to a report that a mentally disabled woman in her 40s was missing. It was suspected that Anthony Adams, who is known to the family, may have picked up the woman earlier in the evening. Through investigation, officers learned Adams was located at a hotel outside the city limits.

Deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s office responded to the motel where Adams vehicle was located. After determining which room Adams was in, deputies attempted to make contact. After some time, Adams eventually came to the door. Deputies located the missing woman inside the hotel room, and she appeared to be emotionally distraught.

Detectives responded to the scene. Through investigation, they learned Adams committed a sexual battery on the woman after removing her from her home without proper permission. The woman asked to leave, but Adams refused to take her home.

Following an investigation, detectives obtained a warrant, and Adams was placed under arrest. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on the charges of Simple Kidnapping and Misdemeanor Sexual Battery. He was released on Sunday, June 23 after posting $6,500 bail.

