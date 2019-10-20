Missing man with Alzheimers found safe thanks to ‘guardian angels’

At 8:00 a.m. Saturday, Perla Saludes, noticed her father, Alberto Saludes, missing and this truck gone.

She was extremely worried because Mr. Saludes has a severe case of Alzheimers and has not driven in 10 years.

She quickly notified the police and her neighbors immediately started helping in the search.

Perla Saludes says, “My neighbors were amazing trying to do something; getting pictures of my dad. The whole neighborhood was trying to find him.”

Around 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Matt Oldenburg, owner of The Zoo of Acadiana, noticed an elderly man sitting his truck in the parking lot of the zoo.

Oldenburg remembered receiving a KLFY alert about a missing elderly man in the area, so he decided to approach the truck.

Matt Oldenburg explains, “It was really just a stroke of luck. We made a connection between the vehicle we saw and then obviously we see the vehicle described in the article. I would just stroke it up to perhaps his guardian angel keeping an eye on him.”

Mr. Saludes is back home safe and with his family.

His daughter tells News 10 the family is grateful to everyone who helped in the search and realizes how good people are and can come together in a time of need.

“Everyone who played a part in this was one of God’s angels. You don’t realize how kind people are until something like this happens,” Saludes concludes.