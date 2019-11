LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- It's porch pirate season: thieves come, they take, then take off.

As the holidays approach, police are asking for help in catching the dreaded package thieves.A new study reports nearly 40 percent of consumers have been victims of package theft, and holiday shoppers in Louisiana are the fourth most at risk in the country.Tens of millions of Americans will be shopping online this holiday season. A big concern is having their packages stolen after the carrier delivers them.It's known as "porch piracy." An estimated 23 million Americans have experienced package theft.