Local

Miss Louisiana wins Talent Portion of Miss America preliminaries with Vocal Performance

By:

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 06:33 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 06:33 AM CDT

ATLANTIC CITY (AP) - Contestants from Virginia and Louisiana have won titles in the second night of preliminary competition in the Miss America competition.
    
Miss Virginia Emili McPhail won the onstage interview portion.
    
Miss Louisiana Holli' Conway won the talent portion for a vocal performance.
    
The third and final night of preliminary competition is Friday.
    
The next Miss America will be crowned Sunday night in a nationally broadcast finale from Atlantic City.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center