Local

Miss Louisiana visits Passe Partout, ahead of Miss America 2019 competition

By:

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 08:19 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2018 08:19 AM CDT

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Holli' Conway took the crown of  Miss Louisiana 2018 in Monroe on June 23. 

She is a graduate of Northwestern State University and an employee of Carnival Cruise lines. 

She is a singer and performer. Her platform is titled, InspiHIGHER. 

"It's something I say people can do in their everyday lives. I say, if I go after everything I want full-heartedly and I work my hardest and I really focus on my dreams and goals, everyone around me will be inspired to do the same, " said Conway. 

She competes for the title of Miss America Saturday, September 9 in Atlantic City. It will air on ABC. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center