Miss Louisiana visits Passe Partout, ahead of Miss America 2019 competition

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Holli' Conway took the crown of Miss Louisiana 2018 in Monroe on June 23.

She is a graduate of Northwestern State University and an employee of Carnival Cruise lines.

She is a singer and performer. Her platform is titled, InspiHIGHER.

"It's something I say people can do in their everyday lives. I say, if I go after everything I want full-heartedly and I work my hardest and I really focus on my dreams and goals, everyone around me will be inspired to do the same, " said Conway.

She competes for the title of Miss America Saturday, September 9 in Atlantic City. It will air on ABC.