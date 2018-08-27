Local

Million dollar Powerball winner in Louisiana

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 01:53 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 01:53 PM CDT

One Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana is worth $1 million dollars.

The ticket was sold in New Orleans at Ideal Mart on North Rampart Street. According to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, the ticket correctly matched five out of five white balls. It did not get the correct Powerball.  

Saturday's winning numbers were: 20-25-54-57-63 with a Powerball number of 08.

 

 

