Million dollar Powerball winner in Louisiana
One Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana is worth $1 million dollars.
The ticket was sold in New Orleans at Ideal Mart on North Rampart Street. According to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, the ticket correctly matched five out of five white balls. It did not get the correct Powerball.
Saturday's winning numbers were: 20-25-54-57-63 with a Powerball number of 08.
More Stories
Meet the Team
Trending stories
Latest News - Local
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.