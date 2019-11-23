Military parents surprise son at local school after being deployed for six months

Live Now
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- This morning at Edgar Martin Middle School, one student had a big surprise waiting for him.

Robin and Danelia Clements have been deployed for the last six months in the United Arab Emirates at Al Dhafra Air Base.

Both are stationed at Seymour Johnson in Goldsboro, North Carolina, in the U.S. Air Force.

Their son, Jeremy Tolliver, is in the fifth grade and hadn’t seen them since early summer.

But that was soon all about to change.

Jeremy’s face lit up. Smiling from ear to ear. He was shocked to see his parents in person, and still in uniform.

His 5-year-old sister, Robyn, was there to give him a big hug, too.

“We missed you, man,” said Danelia.

News 10 asked Jeremy, “When you saw them come in, how did that make you feel? I mean, were you surprised?

Jeremy responded, “Yeah, because I didn’t expect them to come till January or Christmas.”

“You feel complete. Just feel that family is back together so you really feel complete,” Danelia said. “We were fortunate to be able to have each other in the same location deployed, but you still want your kids.”

As for following in Mom and Dad’s footsteps by joining the service, Jeremy says, “If I retire from football, I’m going to try.”

For this family, it’s a Thanksgiving to remember.

