Milder Morning in Acadiana, More Clouds Today with a Few Spotty Showers

Temperatures this Tuesday morning are running about 20° warmer compared to Monday morning. A milder morning will be followed by another comfortable afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Clouds pushed in last night and will hang around today with skies staying mostly cloudy. A few spotty, light showers are possible this Tuesday, especially across the western parts of the state.

Overcast

Abbeville

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Mainly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

New Iberia

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

