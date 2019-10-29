Milder Morning as Low Rain Chances Return this Tuesday

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories to know before you head out the door:

Citizens in Crowley will head to the polls on November 16th. Included in their ballot are four renewal property taxes. One of which deals with the payments of salaries of the personnel of the fire and police departments in Crowley.

Early voting for the runoff election begins Saturday, November 2, and continues through Saturday, November 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, November 3.

After some concerns about ambulance response time in Eunice, representatives with Acadian Ambulance, St. Landry EMS and MedExpress met with the mayor and officials from the city's emergency response agencies to come up with a plan to push for the best possible efficiency in the city.

The Lafayette Parish School System is working to put together a special education advisory council. The deadline to apply is next week. Information on what the panel will do is on the school system's website.

The New Iberia City Council decided to tear down nearly 14 blighted properties in the city. The council says they want to hear from residents and property owners about destroying these buildings at the next city council meeting.

It's a cool morning across Acadiana with temps in the 50's as small rain chances return today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high in the lower 70's for the afternoon. Rain chances will be at 30%.