Temperatures this morning are running about 10-15° warmer compared to Monday morning as we start in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clouds will be more abundant today as small rain chances return. A few showers look possible during a mostly cloudy and cool afternoon. Rain chances really ramp up on Wednesday as we turn much warmer too.
Milder Morning as Low Rain Chances Return this Tuesday
Abbeville65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 4 mph E
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Crowley62°F Broken Clouds Feels like 62°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 4 mph E
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Opelousas61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 3 mph NE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 4 mph E
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Breaux Bridge64°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 4 mph E
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
New Iberia66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 3 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New