Milder Morning as Low Rain Chances Return this Tuesday

Temperatures this morning are running about 10-15° warmer compared to Monday morning as we start in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clouds will be more abundant today as small rain chances return. A few showers look possible during a mostly cloudy and cool afternoon. Rain chances really ramp up on Wednesday as we turn much warmer too.

Overcast

Abbeville

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Crowley

62°F Broken Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

64°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
68°F Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

