Mild and Quiet this Morning with Storms Arriving Later this Warm Friday

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures this Friday morning are the warmest Acadiana has seen all week as the area starts off in the mid 60s. Warm and cloudy weather will stick around through the day with temperatures climbing back into the upper 70s. Rain chances look to finally increase late this afternoon, evening, and tonight with scattered showers and storms likely. A few storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and/or a weak tornado possible. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) in place for much of Acadiana for the likelihood to see severe weather. Cooler and drier weather is expected over the weekend.

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 57F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 57F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

