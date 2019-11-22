Temperatures this Friday morning are the warmest Acadiana has seen all week as the area starts off in the mid 60s. Warm and cloudy weather will stick around through the day with temperatures climbing back into the upper 70s. Rain chances look to finally increase late this afternoon, evening, and tonight with scattered showers and storms likely. A few storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and/or a weak tornado possible. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) in place for much of Acadiana for the likelihood to see severe weather. Cooler and drier weather is expected over the weekend.
Mild and Quiet this Morning with Storms Arriving Later this Warm Friday
