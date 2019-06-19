Meth and Counterfeit money are discovered after a traffic stop

A Lafayette man is behind bars after St. Mary Parish deputies found Methamphetamine and counterfeit money in his car.

Authorities say the deputies were in the Bayou Vista area when they observed a car cross over a solid white line on Highway 90. During the stop, a K9 unit from Morgan City was called to the scene. During the search, the detectives found 64 grams of methamphetamine and more than 16,000 dollars of counterfeit currency.

Authorities arrested 36-year old Joshua Barr. He faces multiple charges. No bail has been set.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now