Meteorologist Trevor Sonnier: Three active tropical storms in Atlantic Video

Headlines for tonight--rain chances increasing--front moving in heavy rainfall possible--active tropics.

Here's a look at radar across the area.

Satellite shows a lot of clouds and moisture pooling ahead of a front that will be working in through the next few days.

Forecast for tonight--isolated showers in the forecast--mostly cloudy overnight.

Forecast for Sunday--mostly cloudy skies--showers and storms in the afternoon. Futuretrack shows rain and storms ending later tonight--returing tomorrow afternoon and Monday.

This is due to a slow moving front that will stall over the area through the weekend.

Rainfall totals could be in the 1-3 inch range through next Wednesday.

Across the tropics we have three active tropical cyclones--Florence is getting better organized and could become a hurricane again down the road as it moves westward towards the eastern seaboard next week.

Tropical Storm Isaac is also expected to become a hurricane down the road--could move into the Caribbean by the end of next week.

Tropical Storm Helene is expected to intensify but hopefully remain across the waters of the open Atlantic.

Seven day forecast shows rain chances increasing through 'Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday--highs holding in the 80s.