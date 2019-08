The Youth Prospects 2nd annual Baseball Camp happened Saturday at Brown Park in Lafayette.

After a prayer to get things started, those who attended were able to take in some one-on-one baseball training, and then afterwards were awarded with a few goodies including ball caps, wristbands, t-shirts and a back pack for the upcoming school year.

Blade Chassion provided some of the structure for the camp and talked about how important it is to always give back to your community.