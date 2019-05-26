Memorial service in Duson
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9-8-2-2 honored all those who have served our country and their families.
Names of the fallen soldiers were read out loud while people in attendance honored their service with readings and songs.
Post 9-8-2-2 is one of the only VFW post in the country that has a memorial wall honoring fallen veterans.
