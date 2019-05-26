Memorial service in Duson

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9-8-2-2 honored all those who have served our country and their families.

Names of the fallen soldiers were read out loud while people in attendance honored their service with readings and songs.

Post 9-8-2-2 is one of the only VFW post in the country that has a memorial wall honoring fallen veterans.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now