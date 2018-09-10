Melville police: Argument leads to stabbing
A woman is charged with second degree battery on allegations she stabbed a man during an argument over the weekend.
Melville Police Chief Anthony Moreau said it happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Moreau said 27 year old Kari Ganson was arrested and is being held with no bond.
19 year old Joseph Harrington was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to Moreau.
He said the two were arguing about an alleged theft when the stabbing occurred.
An investigation is on-going.