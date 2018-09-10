Local

Melville police: Argument leads to stabbing

A woman is charged with second degree battery on allegations she stabbed a man during an argument over the weekend.  

Melville Police Chief Anthony Moreau said it happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. 

Moreau said 27 year old Kari Ganson was arrested and is being held with no bond.  

19 year old Joseph Harrington was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to Moreau.  

He said the two were arguing about an alleged theft when the stabbing occurred.  

An investigation is on-going.

 

