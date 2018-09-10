Melville police: Argument leads to stabbing

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A woman is charged with second degree battery on allegations she stabbed a man during an argument over the weekend.

Melville Police Chief Anthony Moreau said it happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Moreau said 27 year old Kari Ganson was arrested and is being held with no bond.

19 year old Joseph Harrington was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to Moreau.

He said the two were arguing about an alleged theft when the stabbing occurred.

An investigation is on-going.