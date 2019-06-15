Melville man accused of indecent behavior with 15-year-old girl

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Melville Police Chief Anthony Moreau arrested a man accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior with a 15-year-old girl.

Chief Moreau says 39-year-old Hurley Henson Jr. was sending lewd text messages to the teen via cell phone.

Henson was located behind bars in Iberville Parish on seperate charges, and was brought back to St. Landry Parish where he faces the new charges.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now