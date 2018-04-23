Meet Your Neighbor: Eye on Scams

Free health screenings often pop up at health fairs, senior housing, and community centers. These are mostly an affordable way to stay on top of your health, and while most providers are legitimate, Better Business Bureau Serving Acadiana has been hearing about scammers who use the free health screenings as bait to steal sensitive personal information from unsuspecting victims.

You show up for your free health screening, and the representative asks you to fill out a sign-in sheet. This sheet will request sensitive information, such as your Medicare or Social Security number. In some versions, “health company reps” claim that your health plan will cover the cost and send you the results, if you provide your ID and plan information.

Scammers may go through the motions of the health screening – such as taking your blood pressure or cholesterol levels — only to use your personal information later.

To Protect Yourself from Free Health Screening Scams

Go to bbb.org and check out the company.