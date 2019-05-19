Meet our new weekend Sports Anchor Madeline Adams Video

Welcome to my life! I am a recent broadcasting graduate from Louisiana State University with a passion for sports journalism.

I decided at a young age that I had a knack for writing and sports.

I remember watching Michele Tafoya interview Peyton Manning and knew instantly what I wanted to do with my life.

LSU, with its rich history in sports, is the perfect environment to learn the ropes of sports journalism. I was fortunate to have been awarded an anchor position at LSU's student-run television station the first time I auditioned.

Keeping myself involved and busy through extracurricular activities is causing college to fly by, but I'm enjoying the ride!

Im now happy to be in Acadiana...

Madeline

