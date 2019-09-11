Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Medium Threat for Tropical System to Form in Gulf

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of showers and storms associated with a tropical wave that is located north of Haiti. This disturbance is currently moving to the northwest where it is expected to reach the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the end of this week. The NHC has increased the likelihood to 60% that at least a tropical depression will form in the next 5 days and possibly Tropical Storm Humberto.

Tropical models show this disturbance moving and staying in the eastern Gulf of Mexico while further organizing and strengthening into a Tropical Storm. This current forecast tracks are best case scenario for our areas as any major impacts would stay well east of Acadiana if a system were to form. Additional moisture in the atmosphere will increase rain chances Sunday and Monday but any impacts should remain minimal. Considering the uncertainty of the forecast we need to stay vigilant and track this disturbance closely throughout its lifespan.

Further east in the Atlantic Ocean, two tropical waves are being tracked as well by the NHC. Both have a low threat of developing at this time but we will need to monitor these as they move west. Some models show development in the next 1-2 weeks.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

Local News

More Local

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: