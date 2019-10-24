Medium Threat for Another Tropical System to Form in Gulf

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of low pressure that is causing showers and storms across the southern Gulf of Mexico in the Bay of Campeche. The NHC has increased the likelihood a tropical system forms to a 50% chance. A tropical depression is possible by Friday as this disturbance interacts with a frontal boundary in the southwestern Gulf. This surge of tropical moisture is one of the ingredients that will bring a heavy rain threat to Acadiana on Friday. The next name on the list is Olga.