Medicine Labels Video

Expert say leaving the prescription labels on yor medication before disposed it could dangerous. Here some tips to protect you:

Remove the drugs from their original containers and mix them with something undesirable, such as used coffee grounds, dirt, or cat litter. This makes the medicine less appealing to children and pets and unrecognizable to someone who might intentionally go through the trash looking for drugs. Put the mixture in something you can close (a re-sealable zipper storage bag, empty can, or other container) to prevent the drug from leaking or spilling out. Throw the container in the garbage scratch out all the personal information on the empty medicine packaging to protect identity and privacy, and throw the packaging away.