Medicare open enrollment ends Friday, Dec. 7

(KLFY) — The annual Medicare open enrollment period is coming to a quick end, and we’ve found a few things you may need to remember.
- What is the open enrollment for? — The open enrollment period is the time to join a new Medicare Advantage plan or the stand-alone prescription drug plan (Part D). It’s also the time to switch between Orginal Medicare with or without the Part D plan and Medicare Advantage
- What if I don’t want to change my coverage? — If you’re pleased with your plan, you don’t need to do anything during open enrollment. But, MedicareResources.org reminds patients that they should be aware that benefits and premiums may change from one year to the next. You should check on your plan to see that it’s still the best for you. If it’s not, now is the time to make your changes.
- What do I need to enroll in Medicare Advantage? — First, you need to be enrolled in Medicare Part A and B. You must also live in the plan’s service area, and you cannot have end-stage renal disease (though some exceptions apply).
- Use Medicare’s Find a Plan tool — Flip through the official tool and find out which drug plans and Advantage plans would be best for you.
- If you become dissatisfied with the Medicare Advantage plan you choose now, you can change it. — From Jan. 1 through March 31, there is a separate Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period. So if you choose something now and don’t like it, you still have an opportunity to get something better.
- If all else fails, or things get too confusing, you can also call Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE.